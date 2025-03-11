Allen Richard Mank, “Moondog,” 67, of Waldoboro formerly of Cushing, passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 10, 2025.

He was born in Rockland on Sept. 17, 1957 to Richard and Mildred Mank.

He grew up in Bremen, attending schools there. His love for “clammin’” started early in life with his parents. One thing he enjoyed was fair time and pulling his two steer, also winning ribbons with his father Richard Mank, uncle Raymond Mank, and cousin Bradley Collamore. In 1978 he traveled to the state of Washington to dig geoduck clams (gooey duck) with his sister Gloria and some friends. He enjoyed the ocean and lobstering in his skiff also lobstering with others. In his later years, he enjoyed NASCAR with a love for Jeff Gordon, snowmobiling, deer hunting, and truck pulls.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Gloria Nash; brother, Michael Mank; cousin, Bradley Collamore; and a dear friend/cousin, Clyde Poland.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Mank, and her mother, Lori Mank, of Cushing; sisters, Debra Feltis, of Friendship, and Donna Mank, of Bangor; nieces and nephews, Roman Mank, Rachael Carter, Justin Nash, Jason Nash, and Roger Feltis; and cousin, Gibby Collamore, of Waldoboro.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post No. 42, at 527 Main St. in Damariscotta, on Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m. He had a love for funny T-shirts and his family hopes everyone could wear one in memory of him.

