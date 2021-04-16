Allen S. Barker, 54, of Wood Lane, Wiscasset, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Lewiston on Jan. 9, 1967, a son of Joan Daly.

He attended Greely High School. He married Pamela Brown and raised two children. He was employed as a painter all his life, recently employed by Moore Painting.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, boating and most of all, the ocean.

Allen is survived by one son, Alan Shawn Barker (Holly) of Corinth, N.Y.; one daughter, Arianna “Toby” Barker of Glens Falls, N.Y.; one sister, Betty Candage (Ben) of Buckfield; and one brother, Lenny Barker (Sherri) of Brunswick.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

