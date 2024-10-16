Alma Black, 103, of Cushing, passed away peacefully at home, in the early hours of Oct. 11. Alma was born March 22, 1921, the daughter of Frank and Nelle (Murphy) Winchebaugh, in Friendship. She was born the middle of five sisters, Grace (Bill Williams), Arlene (Edward Schultz), Marie (Vernon Studley), Joan (Len Harlow), Ava (Jim Phillips), and one brother, Francis.

Alma graduated from Rockland schools and later married Lester L. Black, of Rockland, on June 29, 1941. They raised two children in the house her father built on Friendship Harbor, where she lived much of her life. She was a waitress at the Pine Grove Restaurant in Damariscotta before becoming a caregiver and homemaker, caring for those she loved. Alma was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Stone-Scott Watson VFW Post 3095 in Friendship, and a member of the Broad Cove Church in Cushing.

Always an independent, strong, active, resourceful, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Alma’s loving and caring nature lit up our souls and touched many lives. Alma loved to entertain, congregate, celebrate, and support others; she was a friend to all who met her.

Alma is survived by her son, Lester L. Black Jr., East Hampton, N.Y.; her daughter, Sandra (Blanchard) and her husband, Wendell, Cushing. Two grandchildren, Karen (Re) and her husband, Rick, Norway and Andrew (Blanchard) and his wife, Amber, Cushing. Three great-grandchildren, Kate Re, Norway, and Gavin and Corbin Blanchard, Cushing; brother-in-law, Leonard Harlow, Bangor; and many nieces and nephews.

Alma is predeceased by her husband, Lester; sisters, Grace, Arlene, Marie, Joan, and Ava; brother, Francis; and daughter-in-law, Victoria Black.

A celebration of Alma’s amazing life will be held Nov. 23 at the Broad Cove Church in Cushing with a burial at Harbor Cemetery in Friendship, all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cushing Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 20, Cushing, ME 04563, Broad Cove Church, P.O. Box 7, Cushing, ME 04563, or the Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.

