Aloysius “Al” J. O’Donnell Jr., 88, of Waldoboro, passed away on Nov. 7, 2024, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick with his loving family by his side. He was born on Feb. 20, 1936, to parents Aloysius J. O’Donnell Sr. and Doris M. (Smith) O’Donnell.

Al grew up in Pennsylvania and attended local schools. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Marines from 1955-1958. After being honorably discharged, he moved back to Pennsylvania to work on a dairy farm. On Aug. 23, 1958, Al married Joan Michaud, and in 1969 they moved to Waldoboro.

Al was a hard worker; he was employed by Clarence Thompson Construction in Camden, Keith Winchenbach, Storer Lumber, Eddie Reed, MBNA for 11 years as a caretaker at Point Lookout, and he also worked on his own roofing for 37 years.

Community service was especially important to Al. He was an active member of the American Legion for 51 years as chaplain, volunteered at Applefest, the bicentennial committee, the Waldoboro Parade Committee for 40 years, and the Ecumenical Food Pantry in The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle for 10 years. He was also part of the Bristol Milita and coached Little League in the ‘70s.

Al was a people person, and a proud family man. He was a regular at Moody’s Diner, striking up conversation with anyone with an armed forces hat on. He also attended Saturday night bingo at the American Legion for 50 years. In his free time, he was an avid reader. He especially loved history, where he volunteered at the Waldoborough Historical Society.

Al was predeceased by his wife, Joan O’Donnell, in 1997; wife, Eleanor O’Donnell, in 2020; and sister, Mary Reep, in 2021.

He is survived by his children, Beth Ahlholm and husband, Vincent, Kevin O’Donnell and wife, Tina, Ellen Belanger and husband, Dan, Sean O’Donnell and wife, Tammy, and Ryan O’Donnell and wife, Julie; sisters, Elizabeth Stuhre and husband, Charlie, Doris Link, and Nancy Tilley; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Cathy Walker.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, ME 04572. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle, ME 04553.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a local food pantry of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with the O’Donnell family, visit Al’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

