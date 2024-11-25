Alta Margaret Boynton Coit, 90, was born on Aug. 3, 1934 in New Harbor. She passed away on Nov. 19, 2024 in Chandler, Ariz.

She married Richard Alan Coit on Aug. 4, 1957 and had three children, Frank Michael Coit, of Yuma, Ariz., Karen Lynn Coit Hitchcock, of Fallbrook, Calif., and Nan Lisa Coit Williams, of Maricopa, Ariz.

She is survived by her three children, their spouses, Cheri Coit (Frank), Tim Hitchcock (Karen), and Ron Williams (Nan); seven grandchildren, Josh and Dana Coit, Johnny and Danielle Coit, Evan and Audrey Hitchcock, and Griffin Hitchcock; four great-grandchildren, Kylie Browning, Avery Coit, Waylin Coit, and Brielle Coit; nephews, Wesley Boynton, Richard Noel, Steven Noel, and Mark Noel; nieces, Heather Audette, and Patty Boynton; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Alta will be remembered for her deep love and devotion to her family and friends, for her infectious smile, her wonderful laugh, and her feisty spirit. She loved celebrating life with everyone that she met. She was a force to be reckoned with.

She was passionate about football, being a devoted Patriots fan for many years until Tom Brady retired. She then became a passionate Kansas City Chiefs fan. She loved playing the slot machines, playing cards, shopping, eating good food (including lots of lobster), and traveling.

She was a Maine girl and loved everything about Maine. Even after marrying and moving away, she returned for annual visits for many years.

She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was one of a kind and we loved her dearly. She is now lighting up heaven with her beautiful spirit. We will see you again.

