Althea Hope Ingraham, of Gardiner, died on March 23, 2021. Born July 13, 1934 to Harriet and Elmer Ingraham, she grew up in the town of Bingham.

She worked for a time at the Blaine House under Edmund Muskie. She attended a school of cosmetology and worked in her own beauty shop for several decades, ending up as the in-house hairdresser for The Lincoln Home for a time toward the end of her career.

She also was an avid artist and craftsperson, opening her own shop in Wiscasset in the ’90s; a lifelong passion that included stamping and scrapbooking, she continued to do her art and create until she was no longer able to. A lot of her art was focused on Christmas, which was a special time of year for her, often putting up the tree by Thanksgiving and leaving it up until February. She loved giving and enjoyed spoiling her children and grandchildren with lots of presents.

She was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Harriet; brother, Jim; brother, Jack; and brother, Bobby.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Tom Brooks of Gardiner; daughter, Pamela Dube of Santa Fe, N.M.; son, Chuck Webber and his wife Kelly Paquette of Waterville; son, Chip Webber and wife Louise of Jefferson; grandchildren, Dan Webber, Dylan Webber and partner Laura Bramley, and Miriam Webber and partner James Mrazik; great-grandson, Charlie Mrazik; and her beloved dog, Savanah.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

Arrangements are by Mid Maine Cremation Services, 453-6006.

