Alvah I. Moody, 92, of Nobleboro, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, 71 Grace Ave., Waldoboro.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alvah’s memory to the Church Building Fund, First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 324, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

