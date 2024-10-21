Alyson (Peddie) Squeglia, 33, of Rockwood, passed away on Oct. 12, 2024, following a brief illness. Alyson was born on Jan. 24, 1991, in Damariscotta, the daughter of William A. Peddie and Teresa (Wincapaw) Solmitz.

Alyson was a 2009 graduate of Medomak Valley High School. Alyson was a veterinary technician for many years in Texas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Maine. Alyson loved all creatures, including her dogs, Roman and Boomer, cats Crash and Nims, and many chickens. Alyson truly had a gift with all animals with a special love of sea turtles and bees. Alyson loved all things Harry Potter and Disney movies. She had a warm and beautiful smile and had the endearing ability to make connections with everyone that she met. Her spirit was wild and free, and she found solace in nature.

Alyson married her beloved husband, Anthony Squeglia, in April of 2024. Alyson and Anthony shared many interests and were building their lives together and were raising beloved son, Finnley William Peddie.

Alyson is survived by her husband, Anthony Squeglia; her son, Finnley William Peddie; father, William Peddie and wife, Wanda; mother, Teresa Solmitz and husband, Justin; mother and father-in-law, Maryanne and Jason Squeglia; sister-in-law, Liana Squeglia; sister, Amber Jones and husband, D.J.; brothers, Alexander Peddie, Lucas Mitchell, and Alex Mitchell; stepfather, Lance Mitchell; grandparents, Myra Macfie; Peter and Bonita Wincapaw; Albert Giandrea and Jean Pinkham. Alyson is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Alyson’s memory be made to Marine Mammals of Maine, P.O. Box 751, Bath ME 04530.

A time of visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A graveside service will be held on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s New Cemetery in Rockwood, followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Rockwood Community Center for family and friends.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Squeglia family, please visit Alyson’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

