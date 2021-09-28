On Aug. 21, 2021, 62-year-old Amber L. Collins, of Largo, Fla., formerly of Dresden, passed away peacefully at Suncoast Hospice in St. Petersburg, Fla.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1958 in Boothbay Harbor to Annamae and Lenwood Giles (now deceased).

Amber married Francis A. Collins Jr. on Aug. 28, 2004. He was her best friend, pal, and soul mate. These two beautiful souls were always raising kids and being a family. As Amber said, “We have his, mine, and ours.”

Amber was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, and her unconditional love.

She was predeceased by her husband Francis A. Collins Jr.; and one brother, Rick Giles.

She is survived by her sons, Nathaniel Alexander and his wife, Devin Alexander, of Wiscasset, Nicholas Alexander and his fiancee, Alicia Compton, of Ohio, and Devon Collins, of Florida; daughters, Jessie Davis and her husband, Adrian Davis, of Union, and Dakota Watson and her husband, Josh Watson, of Union; and her two brothers, Scott Giles and Ralph Giles, of Boothbay Harbor, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family members who loved her dearly.

