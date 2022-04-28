A committal service for Amber M. Greene, 34, of Brunswick, who passed away March 30, 2022 will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Dresden.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.
