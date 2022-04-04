Amber M. Greene, 34, of Oak Street, Brunswick, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital with family by her side.

She was born in Bath on Nov. 27, 1987, a beautiful little princess, to Meltiah B. and Cheryl A. (James) Greene IV.

She attended Wiscasset schools, where she loved the cheering squad with her sisters and many friends. She later achieved her GED and CNA certification to continue her love of helping others. She was employed as a shift leader at the Brunswick KFC and a CNA at local nursing homes.

She enjoyed her cheering and dancing in younger years with her greatest loves being her children and animals. She loved taking pictures of the kids as they grew and would have pretend modeling shoots with her daughter. She loved taking pictures with family at many get-togethers.

She is survived by her father, Meltiah B. Greene IV and his companion, Karen Morrell, of Madison; her mother, Cheryl A. Shull and her husband, David, of Ohio; her fiance, Stephen Allen, of Brunswick; one son, Brayden Chaput, of Bath; one daughter, Scarlette Hart, of Brunswick; one brother, Meltiah B. Greene V and his wife, Kylie, of Gainesville, Fla.; five sisters, Ashley Greene and her companion, Jim, of Dresden, Amanda Greene and her companion, William Busler, of Massachusetts, Alyssa Griffin and her husband, Devon, of Ohio, Abigail and Asia Shull, both of Ohio; maternal grandmother, Bernadine A. Bailey, of Florida; paternal grandparents, Meltiah B. Greene III and Scarlette Greene, of Murrell Inlet, S.C.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one cousin, Andrew Small on Aug. 11, 2006.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene, Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, with a reception to follow at the Huntoon Hill Grange Hall located at 11 Huntoon Hill Road, Wiscasset. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Dresden at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

