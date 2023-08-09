Ames Burgess, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

He was born in Bath on July 24, 1951, a son of Frederick and Lottie (Casey) Burgess Sr. He attended Woolwich schools and graduated from Morse High School, in Bath. He was employed at Bowman’s Restaurant, in Bath, and the Chuck Wagon, in Brunswick. For 27 years, Ames was employed at Bath Iron Works as a material handler, retiring in 2002.

He enjoyed working in greenhouses.

There will be no services. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, in Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home at 818 High St., in Bath. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

