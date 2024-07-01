Amy M. Poole, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully in Riverside at Chase Point on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the age of 97.

Amy was born on Aug. 24, 1926 in South Bristol, the 11th of 12 children, born to Maude (Robinson) and Parker Rice. There were six girls and six boys, now together again at home in heaven.

Amy grew up on a Saltwater Farm in South Bristol. She trudged a mile with several of her siblings to the S Road School. After eighth grade, Amy attended Bristol High School and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1943 at the age of 17.

As a child, Amy delivered milk and mail to summer neighbors. She and many of her siblings had responsibilities caring for the farm and family after her mother died when Amy was 10. Some of the older ones had started families of their own, but helped with the younger siblings.

Upon graduation, Amy took her first job first at First National Bank at age 17. This job prepared her for a job as a secretary and bookkeeper at Lincoln Academy for 25 years. When Amy left the academy, she did private bookkeeping and worked for the town.

On Oct. 7, 1946, Amy married Donald Poole, of Edgecomb, where they built a home on the Sheepscot River. Her husband, Donald, passed away in 1991, but Amy continued to live there. It was home to her for over 70 years.

Amy was a member of the Eastern Star. She was also a member and a deacon of the Edgecomb Congregational Church and was very active in the Ladies Aide group associated with the church. This organization produced many homemade goods for the community, especially around the holidays. The church suppers put on in the summer months by the Ladies Aide drew a big crowd. Amy made countless pies for the suppers.

After retirement, Amy spent much of her time as a caregiver for several of her older siblings, neighborhood children, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Amy enjoyed cooking, camping, sewing, knitting, snowmobiling, and boating. She taught many of us how to row on the river, eventually straight ahead and not in circles. We remember Fourth of July lobster bakes on the shore that took the whole day for neighbors and friends to prepare.

Our family has fond memories of annual camping trips to Acadia, Western Maine mountains, and Deer Isle. Many hours in the summer were spent boating on a river, lake, or the ocean. When the winters were much different, and there was plenty of snow, family and friends made snowmobile trips on local trails to ponds and lakes.

Amy is survived by her daughter, Dawn Poole Garey and son-in-law, Arthur Garey, of Edgecomb; two grandchildren, Meredith Anand (Rahul), of Westport, Conn., and Mitchell Garey (Erin), of Edgecomb; and five great-grandchildren, Rhiya, Kieran, Isla (Anand), of Westport, Conn., and Arzetta and Lizzie (Garey), of Edgecomb. Amy also leaves behind a peninsula of relatives, too many to mention.

Amy met Joe Dee, of Walpole, when they were in their mid-80s. Joe became a special friend to the family, and a companion to Amy. Up until a couple years ago, Gram and Joe would pack a lunch and head off on a road trip to Ocean Point, Belfast, and places in between making sure to be home by dark. Other times, they would sit on the porch and watch the river go by. They were entertained for hours watching boat traffic and animal life, especially a pet seagull.

Amy was active her whole life, even in the last few months in Riverside at Chase Point. She could be found pushing her walker through the hallways, sometimes not even acknowledging visitors. She would stop for chocolate ice cream.

A celebration of life for Amy will take place at a later time this summer. Donations in Amy’s memory can be made to the Edgecomb Community Church or the South Bristol Historical Society.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

