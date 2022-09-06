Amy O’Brien passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. She was 52 years old.

In her younger years, Amy was known to be the life of the party. In recent years, she enjoyed spending her time at her home in Round Pond with her husband Ben, and frequent sleepovers with her granddaughter, Maggie.

She would tell anyone who would listen how proud she was of her two daughters, and that they were her pride and joy. She will be very sorely missed by her loved ones.

Amy was predeceased by her father, Craig O’Brien; and her younger sister, Shelly O’Brien.

Amy is survived by her husband, Benjamin Sack, of Round Pond; her daughter, Alexandra Johnston and her husband, Brandon Johnston, of Jefferson; her daughter, Amanda Griffin and her partner, Erik Chapman, of Damariscotta; her very special granddaughters, Maggie Jane, and Gracie Lynn Johnston; her mother, Betsy O’Brien, of Bristol; her sister, Stacey Simmons and her husband, Macky, of Bristol; niece and nephew, McKayla and Nathan Simmons, of Bristol; her beloved dog, LJ; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 3-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at her parents’ home: 21 Old County Road in Bristol.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

