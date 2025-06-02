A graveside committal for Andrea Kennedy Landry, who passed away on May 8, 2025, will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Orff-Achorn Cemetery on Orff’s Corner Road in Waldoboro.

For a full obituary, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

