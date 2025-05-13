Andrea Kennedy Landry, 72, of Auburn, formerly of Warren, passed away on May 8, 2025, at the Sarah Frye Home. Born on July 20, 1952, in Rockland, she was the daughter of Eleanor Ada (Achorn) Kennedy, who predeceased her.

Andrea graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1970 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in social gerontology and liberal arts from the University of Maine at Augusta in 1999. She dedicated 16 years of her life to helping others at Penbay Urology in Rockport and contributed her talents at Sheepscot Valley Health Center, as well as various floral shops in Farmingdale.

Andrea’s passions included crochet, macrame, and the joy of crafting – she loved participating in craft fairs during her younger years. She had a passion for reading and challenged herself with crossword puzzles. A devoted community member, she taught Sunday school at Orff’s Corner Community Church and volunteered at Saturday night suppers at the local community center.

She leaves behind her son, Scott R. Landry and his wife, Amy, along with their children Alexander, Brooke, Blake, and Dominic. Additionally, she is survived by her son, Harold R. Landry and his daughter, Brittany C. Terrill and husband, Nicholas, along with Brittany’s children Benjamin, Grayson, Emerson, and Mayson, as well as a grandson, Devin T. Landry

A graveside committal will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Orff-Achorn Cemetery on Orff’s Corner Road in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share condolences or memories with the Landry family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

