Andrea M. Ericson, age 72, of Kennebunk, died unexpectedly on Oct. 28, 2020. She was born in Arlington, Mass. to Erlyne and Herbert Ericson.

Andrea graduated with a degree in geology from Wellesley College and had a long and prosperous career at Polaroid Corporation where she met her husband John, and many of her lifelong friends. She continued living in Massachusetts and working at Polaroid for 38 years, where she retired as a Senior Materials Manager in the Planning Division. After retirement, she and John moved to the coast of Maine, splitting their time between their cottage in the quaint village of Chamberlain and their winter home in Round Pond. Andrea volunteered at the New Harbor-Chamberlain Water Association and at the Bristol Library. Two years ago, they moved their winter residence to Kennebunk.

Andrea was a vibrant, thoughtful, generous woman with unmatched energy and a heart of gold. In early years, she liked to bicycle, run, and cross-country ski. At the age of 32, she ran the Dartmouth Medical School Marathon and finished first in the woman’s 30-39 division. Between work and personal travel, Andrea enjoyed visiting some beautiful places across Europe. Gardening was also a passion of hers (always carefully planned out and something worthy of a Martha Stewart magazine). She was well-read, creative, and meticulously organized. She had a flair for interior design and was a gracious hostess. It was important to Andrea to create a warm, welcoming home for family, friends, and neighbors.

She loved daily power walks, crafting, knitting, quilting, needle point, and jewelry making (although her first love was jewelry buying). Andrea has also left behind a legacy of hand-made quilts and baby sweaters that she gifted to friends and family over the years. Andrea will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and deep generosity; sending cards for every single holiday; safeguarding the recipe to Nana’s oatmeal lace cookies and creating beautifully wrapped gifts with homemade bows. She especially loved “Happy Hour,” the Christmas season, the “Hookers” (if you know, you know), and her favorite Swedish limpa bread from Ohlin’s Bakery.

Andrea is survived by her husband, John A. Berkeley; her sister, Leslie Ericson and her partner Andrew Hosier; step-daughter, Gail Blandford and her husband David Blandford; step-son, John D. Berkeley and his partner Sara Morin; step-granddaughter, Samantha Blandford; niece, Phoebe Anderson; nephews, Alexander Harlan and Nicholas Ericson; and great-niece and nephew, Josephine and Albie Anderson. She is survived by a phenomenal group of friends including Laurie and Larry Enos. In eternal life, she will join her beloved grandparents Ernest and Adele Ericson.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring with “Andrea-worthy” flowers! Andrea supported local charities including the New Harbor Food Pantry. If you would like to make a donation in her name, donations/checks can be sent to New Harbor Food Pantry (memo should read in memory of Andrea Ericson), and mail to PO Box 100, New Harbor, ME 04554. Other ways you could honor Andrea’s memory would include handcrafting or knitting something to give to someone for no good reason at all — other than you love and adore them!

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Andrea’s Book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

