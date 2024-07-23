Andrew “Andy” G. Palardy Sr., 84, of Newcastle, passed away on the morning of July 22, 2024 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Born in Lowell, Mass. on March 1, 1940, he was the son of Hector and Evelyn Palardy.

Andrew and his beloved wife, Bobby Jean, moved to Newcastle in 1986. He worked at Bath Iron Works for 15 years as an electrical designer until he retired in 2002. Prior to BIW, he worked as an electronic technician for Wang Laboratories and General Electric Aerospace Systems, and as a radar technician for Sperry Rand.

Andy was an avid “fix-it guy.” He loved the challenge of thinking outside the box to make things right. He enjoyed reading, woodworking, and trying to figure out how to play some good music with his electronic keyboard.

Andy loved Maine and the great people that live and enjoy the peace and the blessings of it all.

Besides his parents, Andy was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Bobby Jean Cribb, of Raleigh, N.C.

He is survived by his children, Andrew Palardy Jr. and wife, Patty, of Sebasco Estates, Cheryl Ann Thompson and husband, Bob, of Deland, Fla., and Sharon Louise Palardy, of Lowell, Mass.; a brother, Daniel Mangan, of Amherst, N.H.; and a sister, Dianne Morin, of Lowell, Mass.

Andrew will be laid to rest with Bobby Jean privately at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Newcastle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LincolnHealth Primary Care, c/o Development Office, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

