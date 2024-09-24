Andrew Richard “Rick” Donaldson passed away on Sept. 4, 2024. He was born Dec. 21, 1942, to Andrew Donaldson Jr. and Nancy A. Donaldson, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Brother to Nancy D. Kollin (deceased) and Jean D. Zerges. Husband of Jean Zimmerman Donaldson; father to Andrew Donaldson (Brittany Gill); grandfather to Alice and Abe Donaldson.

Also survived by niece, Jennie Wildner and family; nephew, Phillip Kollin and family; cousins, John Parlin (Tory), Elizabeth Lyons (Scott), Andrew Parlin (Marlo), and Nina Pruitt (Matt).

Rick was diagnosed with life-threatening cancer in 1993 and was nursed back to health by his wife, Jeannie. He will be missed by many in Cincinnati, Ohio, Walloon Lake, Mich., and Pemaquid, where he was part of the community around The Carpenter’s Boat Shop.

Memorial donations may be made to the Community Housing Improvement Project (CHIP) Inc., P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

There will be a memorial service for Rick at The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle on Oct. 19, 2024 at 3 p.m. with reception to follow.

