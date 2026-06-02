Angela McLean, 60, of Newcastle, passed away on the afternoon of May 31, 2026 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Born on Nov. 7, 1965 to Earle and Faith McLean, Angie spent her childhood in Newcastle, where she attended Franklin School and graduated in 1984 from Lincoln Academy.

For most of her life she cleaned houses and businesses here in Maine. Her attention to detail aided her in this and she was always kept busy.

She spent several years in Florida, where she also cleaned for people and made some wonderful lifelong friends. While she enjoyed her time in Florida, she always said Maine was home.

She was a lover of all animals but especially her cats. Feeding wild animals and watching them through the window also brought her so much joy in her later life when she was no longer able to work as much.

She had an unwavering faith and had read her Bible from front to back several times. She loved to spend time in the garden among the flowers. Although she was not a member of any specific church, she loved trips to Pemaquid Point to enjoy the beauty of God’s creation

She is survived by her sister, Debbie Westhaver and her husband, Eldon, of Port Mansfield, Texas. She also leaves behind her longtime friend, Nancy Dedrick, of Newcastle.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no funeral service. Donations may be made in her memory to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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