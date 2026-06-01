Ann Francis Cushing Cohen, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2026 at the age of 81. Born on Nov. 23, 1944 in Old Town to the late Eunice M. Brown Cushing and Frank S. Cushing, Ann lived a life centered on family, kindness, and quiet generosity. Those who knew her best will remember the warmth she brought into every room and the deep love she gave to the people fortunate enough to call her their own.

Ann shared more than 60 years of love and companionship with her devoted husband, Richard Cohen. The two met in Washington, D.C., while Ann was interning for U.S. Senator Edmund Muskie of Maine and Richard was serving in the U.S. Army at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). A chance meeting at a party led to a six-month courtship, and they were married on Dec. 23, 1965 in Maryland, beginning a life together grounded in devotion, partnership, and family.

Above all else, Ann treasured being a mother to her four sons, Edward (Dorene), Stephen (Amy), David (Christine), and Matthew (Sara); and a grandmother to 10 cherished grandchildren who brought her endless joy. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Irma and Mary. Ann was predeceased by her brothers, Brian Cushing and Frank “Buzz” Cushing, whose memories remained close to her heart throughout her life.

Ann’s love of learning was woven throughout her life and reflected the example she set for her family. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maine and later received two master’s degrees, one from the University of Southern Maine and another from Clarion University. A proud member of Phi Beta Kappa and the National Honor Society, she approached life with curiosity, dedication, and humility. Her commitment to education was further honored through the prestigious Fulbright Exchange Teacher award. This award allowed Ann to teach for a year in England and travel extensively throughout Europe with Richard.

Ann brought that same spirit of care and encouragement to her work as an educator. She taught first at Morse High School in Bath, where she inspired students with her wisdom and compassion, and later at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, where she continued to guide and support students both on campus and online. Whether at home or in the classroom, she had a gift for making people feel seen, valued, and capable of more than they imagined.

At home, Ann found joy in caring for the people and places she loved. She tended her vegetable and flower gardens with delight, filled her home with thriving plants, and expressed her love most often through cooking and baking. Her family will always remember the comfort of her kitchen, the warmth of meals shared around her table, and the care she poured into every gathering. In 1979, Ann and Richard opened a New York-style deli (Cohen’s Delicatessen) in Damariscotta where she shared that same warmth and hospitality with the wider community. Residents and visitors alike fondly remember the sandwiches, pastries, and especially “Annie’s Fudge Cake” that made the deli feel like home.

Ann was the heart of her family — steady, loving, and endlessly giving. She had a tender heart, a warm smile, and a remarkable way of making each person feel welcome and loved. Her kindness shaped the lives of her children and grandchildren and touched everyone who came through her door. The lessons she taught through her example — grace, generosity, and compassion — will remain with her family always.

Ann will be remembered with deep love and gratitude by all who knew her, and most especially by the family who was the center of her world. Her memory will live on in shared meals, blooming gardens, family stories, and the quiet acts of kindness she taught by example. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to guide and comfort those who hold her close in their hearts.

In accordance with Ann’s wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes returned to Cliff Island in Casco Bay, a place she cherished from childhood. In her memory, donations may be made to The Gosnell House in Scarborough or any charity of your choice in honor of Ann.

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