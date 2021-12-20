Ann Marie Grover Merry, 87, of Wiscasset, passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2021 at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus. It was at Miles where Ann was born, the fourth of eight siblings, to Ernest and Dorothy Grover.

Ann graduated from Wiscasset Academy, class of 1952. While a senior there, she worked afternoons at the Lincoln County Courthouse. After graduation, she was hired at the courthouse where she retired from in 1993, after 42 years.

On Nov. 11, 1955, she married longtime fire chief, J. Gordon Merry. Ann would share the story that while in high school she and Gordon would compete to see who would score the most points while playing basketball games.

They were married for 35 years until Gordon’s death on May 30, 1990. Ann enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in various sporting events. She often offered her glasses to game officials because she disagreed with their calls.

Her other interests were horse racing with her husband, car racing, the Boston sports teams, and playing cribbage Tuesday mornings at the Wiscasset Community Center. What brought her the greatest joy was her family and family gatherings.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Shawn Rines; brothers, Buster, Clayton and Merle; and sisters, Alberta Titcomb and Dorothy Pickering.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Rines and husband, Buck, John Merry and wife, Mary Lou, and Timothy Merry and wife, Lorie; grandchildren, Cory Rines, Nick and TJ Merry, and Josh Applebee and Jessica Applebee Crocker; brother, Herbert Grover; sister, Shirley Grover Bailey; sister-in-law, Jane LeBourdais; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering to remember Ann will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Wiscasset Community Center. She will be laid to rest privately in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

