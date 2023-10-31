Ann Mary Chiarchiaro, a beloved snowbird hailing from Nobleboro and Fort Myers, died peacefully on Oct. 21, 2023 following a prolonged illness. Her grace and dignity remained with her throughout her final days on this earth.

Born Aug. 28, 1947 in Brunswick, Ann was the eldest of four children born to Mario Anthony and Theresa G. Tonon. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1965, she pursued her education, earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine in Orono and, following in her father’s footsteps, a master’s degree in school administration. For 28 years, she dedicated herself to teaching and administration in MSAD 40, where she accumulated numerous entertaining stories of both successes and failures, such as the infamous pet snake escape from her classroom.

Ann was not only a mother but also a caregiver to many, offering compassion and empathy. Her love extended to Siamese and Maine coon cats as well. She had a talent for culinary arts, delighting friends and family with her experimental cuisine. Her love for beaches and the ocean was unwavering, and she cherished moments under the sun with her loved ones. Ann possessed a wonderful wry sense of humor, a smile that could brighten any room, and a captivating personality. She knew how to live life well, embracing travel and adventure, from riding her Harley-Davidson sporting her long white ponytail to exploring lava fields in Hawaii, basking on island beaches, beaver trapping, ice fishing, line dancing, and even meeting Neil Armstrong.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Elaina McDaniel; and her two adored grandsons, Sullivan and Edison, of Richmond; as well as her sisters, Barbara Wendell, of Cape Elizabeth, Elizabeth Tonon, of Nobleboro, and her brother, James Tonon, of Boothbay. Her closest friends, Nancy Dail and Cyndi Dahl; along with many others in Maine and Fort Myers also mourn her passing.

Ann’s absence leaves a void in the world for all who knew her. A celebration of her remarkable life will be held on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Downeast School of Massage, 99 Moose Meadow Lane, in Waldoboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midcoast Conservancy, P.O. Box 439, Edgecomb, ME 04556, or online at midcoastconservancy.org. Please specify the Memorial when making your donation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

