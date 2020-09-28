Anna “Bonnie” Davis, age 77, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Maine Medical Center, Portland.

She was born April 13, 1943 in Rutland, Vt. to Paul Hill and Edna (St. Onge) Hill. She was a 1961 graduate of Rutland High School.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Mike Davis; her children: daughter, Kelley Greene; sons, Peter Churchill, and Caleb Churchill; daughter-in-law, Tina Churchill; stepdaughter, Nancy Farrin and husband Drummy Farrin; stepson, Michael Jr.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; beloved sister, Lynn (Joe) Callinan of Framingham, Mass.; brother, Stephen Hill of Rutland, Vt.

She was predeceased by Paul Hill Jr.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and her little dogs.

She was a devoted member of the Newcastle Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a Zoom memorial service at a later time. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Rutland, Vt.

