Anna Elizabeth Brewer, 86, of Augusta, formerly of Wiscasset, passed away at her residence on the evening of July 31, 2024. Born in Brewer on Sept. 10, 1937, she was the daughter of Edward and Lola (Ellis) Fahey.

Anna grew up in Brewer and Wiscasset, where she attended Wiscasset schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School. She enjoyed working outside, puzzles, and watching the Boston Red Sox.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Bobby Fahey, Margaret Fahey, Mary Demers, and John Fahey; as well as her grandson, Eric Brewer.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Brewer, of Arizona, and Valerie Robertson, of Augusta; grandchildren, Michael, Maria, Tianna, Toni, and Christian; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

Per Anna’s wishes, there will be no formal service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

