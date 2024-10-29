A beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Anna L. Flood was born on Aug. 5, 1938, gifting us with 86 years of laughter, love, and happy memories. She attended and graduated from Lincoln Academy. She later went on to marry Leon Gardiner Flood Jr. on Nov. 5, 1960, raising and cherishing her three children, Morgan, Rupert, and Johnna Flood. Throughout all her years within the communities of Damariscotta and Wiscasset, she was known for her willingness and tenacity to help people, her capacity for kindness and love, and her unwavering ability to make people laugh and put a smile on people’s faces.

When Anna wasn’t helping and giving back to her community, she could be found reading, playing sudoku, or hanging out with her many cats. She spent many hours avidly volunteering for local communities.

Anna is survived by her children, Rupert and Johnna Flood; her grandchildren, Dustin, Sammantha, Codie, and Aaliyah; as well as her great-grandchildren. She is predeceased and at peace with her son, Morgan; her husband, Gardiner; her baby, Leon Gardiner Flood III; her best friend, Susan Sutter; and her parents, Frank and Lillian Lincoln.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations toward the local animal shelter, Midcoast Humane – Edgecomb Campus, P.O. Box 7, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Boothbay. To share a condolence or story with the Flood family, please visit Anna’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

