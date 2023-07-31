Anna Bickford, 79, of Waldoboro, passed away on July 25, 2023 at Cove’s Edge Nursing Home.

Anna was born on Jan. 20, 1944, in Rockland, to Waldemar and Florence Brown Christianson, in Washington. Anna grew up in Washington. She graduated from Union High in 1962. She married Harry “Rex” Bickford on Oct. 5, 1963 in Washington. She was a good, loving wife and a good mother. She liked her flower gardens and to cook. She enjoyed family get-togethers. She was an active bingo player. She liked to do a lot of things with her grandson, Buck Bickford, until he passed in 2015.

She loved airplanes and she got her airplane license.

She is survived by her husband, Harry “Rex,” this October would be 60 years together. They had three sons, Robert, of Warren, Michael and partner, Darlene Hutchins, of Washington, and David, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Sierra and Miranda, of Union, Ben and Blade, of Washington, Justin, of Waldoboro, and Isaac, of Milo; three sisters, Marion Whitmore and Joan Moody, both of Waldoboro, and Norma Sproul, of Round Pond; nephews, Carl Hanna, of Round Pond, Nat Hanna, Peter and Sue Moody, of Waldoboro, and P.J. Moody; and niece, Linda Davis, of Waldoboro.

Anna worked at National Sea in Rockland, the button factory in Waldoboro, Bath Iron Works, and CNA and activities department at Cove’s Edge, HarborView Cottage, both of Damariscotta.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Waldemar Christianson Sr. and Florence; grandparents, Lawrence and Tillie Christianson, of Washington; brothers, Waldemar Christianson and Donald Christianson, Harry Bickford Sr. and Dorothy Bickford; and grandson, Buck Bickford.

At her request, there is no service. Buriel will be in Brookland Cemetery, of Waldoboro.

Donations can be made in Anna’s memory to the New England Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinsons.org/newengland.

