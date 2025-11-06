Annabel Turnbull, 80, died peacefully on Oct. 24, 2025, at Breakwater Commons in Rockland.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1945, grew up in Washington, and spent her later years in Appleton. Annabel graduated from high school and college and became a teacher. Ms. Turnbull taught school for many years in rural Maine, including serving as the third and fourth grade teacher for the Appleton Village School. Annabel considered all these students her children as she never had any of her own. Some of these former students kept in contact with her up until her death.

After Annabel retired from teaching, she was a caregiver to several elderly members of the community and went the extra mile, caring for their physical needs as well as keeping their minds active. She was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene in Union. Annabel volunteered for over 35 years at The Mildred Stevens Williams Memorial Library in Appleton and was Volunteer of the Year in 2012.

Annabel enjoyed gardening around her Appleton residence and made a loving home for stray cats and dogs, often adopting the pets of friends she had served. She was well-liked and had many friends who kept in touch with her over the years. Olga Withrow has been a special friend since childhood.

Annabel loved to teach, to serve her community, and to honor her family history. She lived a simple but happy life and will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents and extended family members, with a few distant cousins who remain living.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Jefferson.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

