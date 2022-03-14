Anne Ashey Russell passed away peacefully on March 2, 2022 at 91 years of age. She was born in Maluncus on April 12, 1930, the daughter of Joseph and Maxine Thomas Ashey.

She was a graduate of Gardiner High school in Gardiner, and of the Kennebec School of Commerce. She was employed as executive secretary to the CEO of the Nevelk Shoe Company in Hallowell, executive secretary to the CEO of the General Adjustment Bureau in Augusta, executive secretary at the Muskegon Telephone and Telegraph Company in Muskegon, Mich., and was the executive administrative assistant to the CEO of Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta for many years.

Anne was a traveler. She visited and explored many destinations around the world. Walt Disney World was a much-loved travel destination, one that she was able to share with her great-grandson. Anne loved to garden and spent much of her time working on her beautiful gardens at home. She enjoyed being outdoors immensely, and loved to watch the birds that visited her gardens and feeders. The cardinals were her favorite. When not busy in the garden, Anne could always be found sitting with a favorite book in hand.

She is predeceased by her son, Herbert E. Russell Ill.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Joseph Russell, of Newcastle; her granddaughter, Arianne Edgar and spouse, Shea Edgar; and her great-grandsons, Camden Herbert McCool, and Maxwell Leo McCool, of Newcastle.

Anne will be buried at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Newcastle in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PO. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting her memorial page at stronghancock.com.

