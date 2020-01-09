Anne Avantaggio Meyer died peacefully in Newburyport, Mass. on Jan. 5, 2020 at the age of 93.

Born in Newton, Mass., she was the daughter of Frank O. and Mary F. (Sisto) Avantaggio. She was educated in Newton public schools, Radcliffe College, and the Harvard School of Education.

She was a longtime resident of Cambridge, but also lived in Beirut, Lebanon, Tangier, Morocco, and London, England. She was also a summer resident of Jefferson.

As a life-long learner and educator, she taught diverse subjects and grade levels at the American Community School of Beirut and schools in Massachusetts. Anne was an active fundraiser and community volunteer with interests in conservation and public parks, notably the Boston Natural Areas Fund and River Bend Park, Cambridge. Her passions included music, her gardens, archaeology, and the quest for Middle East peace.

She was the widow of Professor A. J. Meyer of Harvard University. She was also predeceased by her parents; her brothers, August and Frank; and her son Stephen.

She is survived by her sister, Jean Gaffney of Lake Oswego, Ore.; daughter, Barbara Meyer of Newburyport and husband Rodney Southwick, and son, Peter Meyer and wife Maribel of Napier of New Zealand.

A celebration of life and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, Mass.

