Anne Elizabeth (Johnson) Mullin of New Harbor and Bonita Springs, Fla. died Saturday, July 4, 2020 of a sudden heart malfunction. She was 83 years old.

Born in Boston, Mass. to Marion Agnes (McGrath) and Victor Thomas Johnson, she grew up in Brighton, Mass. and attended local schools, graduating from Girls’ Latin School in 1954 and Tufts University in 1958. She taught English at Andrew Warde High School in 1959 before marrying Charles Kevin Mullin of Milton, Mass. and moving with him to Westwood, Mass., where she was an award-winning columnist for the Transcript Press and a trustee of the Westwood Public Library. The couple’s four children – Peter, Andrew, Kathryn, and Matthew – were born there. They spent 61 joyous years together.

After retirement in 1995, Anne returned to New Harbor, where she was a part-time employee at the Weatherbird store in Damariscotta for a number of years. She also served as a seasonal employee of the town of Bristol, hostessing at The Fishermen’s Museum at Pemaquid Point. She was a founding member of the Pemaquid Poets and a member of The Friends of Colonial Pemaquid, Round Top Center for the Arts, and the Willing Workers. Anne enjoyed many hobbies, including painting, gardening, knitting, and sewing. She loved to travel with her husband. Her poetry has been published in numerous journals, and she also published several chapbooks, including her latest, “Home Front,” a collection of remembrances of wartime childhood.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin; sons, Peter Gregory and family of Lincoln, Neb., Andrew Thomas and family of Bristol, and Matthew Johnson and family of South Hadley, Mass.; daughter, Kathryn Mullin Shin and family of Charlottesville, Va.; and 10 grandchildren.

