Anne Elizabeth Mullin Service Announcement

at

A graveside service for Anne Elizabeth Mullin, of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of New Harbor, who passed away July 4, 2020, will be held at New Harbor Cemetery in New Harbor on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Due to current COVID restrictions, it is asked that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

