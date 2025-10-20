Anne Susan ‘Sue’ Wilber

Anne Susan Wilber passed away peacefully at home after a long-term illness.

She was born on March 7, 1950 in New York City and her family moved to Bergen County, N.J. when she was 5 years old. She graduated from Bergenfield High School in 1968. In 1969 she attended Woodstock and spent the next two years traveling across the United States. In 1972 she had her daughter Sunshine and moved to Lincoln County in 1973.

While she was a stay-at-home mom, she took American Sign Language (ASL) courses for fun and she eventually finished all credentials to be an interpreter for the deaf.

From 1984 to 2003 she worked in the Special Education field. She was the first parent worker for Child Development Services (now called the Lincoln County Preschool Project).

In 1987-1990 she worked at Baxter School for the Deaf as a Residential Advisor for boarding students.

In 1990 she worked at Wiscasset Grammar School as an ASL Interpreter for a deaf student.

Then in the mid-1990s she was an interpreter for a deaf student at Medomak Valley High School and the Vocational school in Owl’s Head.

Before retiring in 2020 she provided home care for the elderly which she thoroughly enjoyed.

She was always very thankful for her adoptive home of the Midcoast region of Maine.

