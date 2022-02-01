Anthony John Geroux II, “AJ,” 54, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Jan. 27, 2022 with his loving wife by his side. Born on Sept. 10, 1967, in Damariscotta, he was the son of Anthony and Virginia (Waning) Geroux.

AJ grew up in Jefferson and attended local schools. With his mother and sister, he loved to help build things while growing up, and enjoyed catching frogs in the family ponds. His dad taught him to shoot guns and to be respectful of them. Growing up, he also loved three-wheeling and snowmobiling with his cousins.

AJ came from a family of worm diggers and continued that tradition. He took a few years off, but eventually came back and reconnected with a great friend, Tim Jocelyn, who he became extremely close to as they would dig together nearly every day. They also worked on Green Acre Tree Farm in Edgecomb for Dennis and Cindy Hill for several years.

He loved going up north with his friend Nate Green to camp, go four-wheeling and snowmobiling. AJ was always busy outside, whether it was fishing, cutting trees, shooting his guns, mowing the lawn, or working on vehicles. His pride and joy was his truck, and he was always working on it to “make it better.”

He enjoyed camping on Damariscotta Lake at Town Line Campground in Nobleboro with friends, in-laws and his cats. He had three cats that he loved; Cali who he referred to as “Pretty Girl,” Sophie who was “Daddy’s Girl,” and Luna which was short for “Luna-tic” as she was the baby and always full of it.

He is survived by his loving wife, Stefanie Geroux, of Jefferson; his parents, Anthony and Virginia Geroux, of Jefferson; sister, Wanda and Tim Dunton, of Jefferson; stepdaughter, Shay McClintick, of Nobleboro; mother-in-law, Julie and Bob Houtz, of Pittston; sister-in-law, April and Shawn Feltis, of Nobleboro; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of AJ’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

