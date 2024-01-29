Anthony Frank DiGregorio passed away peacefully at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus with his wife at his side. Tony, as he liked to be called, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 27, 1943, to Frances and Anthony DiGregorio.

After graduation high school, he worked in construction throughout Manhattan. Shortly after he met his future wife, Carmen, and they were married in 1963. For 61 years it was a true partnership and love.

Tony decided in 1974 to pursue his true passion for architecture. He graduated in 1979 with a five-year Bachelor of Architectural degree. While attending New York Institute of Technology, he received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to teach architectural design at Wading River High School. Upon graduation from NYT, he was hired as an associate professor of architecture at the old Westbury, N.Y. campus.

In 1981 the couple decided to move to Maine after many years vacationing there. He enjoyed renovating their 1830 old farmhouse in Bremen. In 1985 Tony established his successful architectural office in Damariscotta until his retirement in 2015. Tony was also a member and past president of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club and was very active in the numerous events that the Rotary Club did for the community.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen DiGregorio; sister, Barbara Rothrock, of Knoxville, Tenn.; his nephews, Brian, Chris, Tommy, Joe, and Ben; and two nieces, Judy and Patricia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Tony or to share a story or picture, please visit Tony’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

