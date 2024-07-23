Anthony John Geroux, 83, of Jefferson, passed away on the morning of July 20, 2024, after a lengthy illness. Born on March 15, 1941, he was the son of Joseph Geroux and Elsie Weaver, of Alna.

John grew up in Jefferson and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1959. On May 15, 1960, he married Virginia Waning, of Newcastle. They were married for 64 years in May.

John enjoyed hunting, gardening, digging worms, planting fruit trees, cutting trees in the forest, catching bait fish for fishermen, and just being outdoors.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, A.J. Geroux; as well as many brothers and half-sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia, of Jefferson; daughter, Wanda and her husband, Tim, of Jefferson; brother, Daryl T. Geroux, of Newcastle; sister, Marion Webber, of New York; and many nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date at the Trask Lawn Cemetery in Jefferson.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

