Mr. Anthony Silas Sprague, age 86, of Dunnellon, Fla., died Friday, July 3, 2020 in Lecanto, Fla.

He was born May 18, 1934 in Newcastle, son of Ralph and Thelma (Hovey Cornish) Sprague. He attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy.

In 1952 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown as a flagman. He attended San Jose State College in California after his four years in the Navy.

His father nicknamed him Andy Gump and he was Gumpie to all.

He loved to travel to different states. He retired from his career as a precision machinist.

Mr. Sprague was preceded in death by father, Ralph Sprague; mother, Thelma Sprague; daughter, Linda; son, David; and two grandsons; brothers, Ralph Jr., Fredrick, Neil, and Alvah; sisters, Beatrice Prior, Aldana McLoon, Beverly Pendleton, and baby Bernice; and ex-wife and mother of his children, Barbara Kemitz Sprague.

Survivors include sons, Michael E. Sprague and wife Gena of Dunnellon, Fla., Anthony of New York, and Vincent of Kansas; daughters, Joann Russell of Maine and Margaret and husband of Washington state; sisters, Virginia Berry of Damariscotta and Thelma House of South Bristol; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Sprague, Janice Sprague, and Joanna Dearing; and 12 grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hooperfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

