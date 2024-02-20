Anthony Stanford Hopkins, “Hop or Tony,” was born on June 6, 1959 at Miles Memorial Hospital, now LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus, in Damariscotta, to Barbara Elizabeth Ann Knott and Mahlon Hopkins. He passed away, in comfort with his family and friends, at the Maine General Medical Center in the early morning hours of Feb. 12, 2024.

Anthony was a beloved fisherman, excellent hunter, and hard worker throughout his life in many different industries. He graduated high school from Lincoln Academy in 1977 and began his career working on fishing boats. Anthony found immense joy and solace in the vast expanse of the ocean, spending countless hours of fishing on the Sea Hornet with Lee Reilly in Georges Banks where he began to form his connection with the sea and its inhabitants.

He was a dedicated manager of the New Harbor Co-op for many years, a skilled construction operator for Hanley Construction, and later on Sargent Corp. In between these years, he worked with O.W. Holmes, and many others knew of him through his ability to fix almost anything at his small repair shop at his home in Jefferson. Most of his hunting excursions were spent with close friends up in the northern Maine woods, when he was not hunting in the woods, or found on the water, he spent most of his free time with his first beagle, Buddy, and then later his beagle, Waylon.

Anthony was predeceased by his parents; as well as his two brothers, David Hopkins and Ronnie Hopkins.

He will be deeply missed by his son, Joshua Hopkins; his siblings, Heather Hopkins Lewis, and John Hopkins; as well as numerous friends, relatives, and colleagues whose lives he touched with his kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boothbay Animal Hospital (who helped care for his dog Waylon’s health procedures), 285 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, ME 04537.

A celebration of life gathering will be held for Anthony on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

