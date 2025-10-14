It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Anthony “Tony” A. Tozier, 56, of Jefferson, who passed away at his home on Sept. 19, 2025, surrounded by love from his beloved wife, Cindy.

Tony was born on June 9, 1969 in Bangor, the fifth child and only son of the late Clyde Tozier and Barbara Clarke Tozier.

He attended several schools throughout Maine and graduated from Gorham High School in 1987. That same year, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, proudly serving as a land navigator and trained sniper until his honorable discharge in 1993.

Professionally, Tony worked most recently as a superintendent for Reed & Reed, of Woolwich. He attended the engineering program at Central Maine Community College and previously worked for other construction companies in various roles, while sharing his depth of knowledge and strong work ethic.

In 2022, Tony married the love of his life, Cindy, beginning a joyful, adventurous, and fun new chapter. Together, they grew their shared vision and interests into a life filled with life’s simplest pleasures and peace. He was truly proud of the home that they built and the opportunities that life provided.

Tony believed in lifelong learning and being self-sufficient. A true outdoorsman, he became a Registered Maine Guide in hunting and fishing, earned his Coast Guard Captain’s License, and was a proud member of the Big Bucks Club and a grill master. He loved spending time in nature with his wife, family, and friends. He was also a member of the Charles C. Lily American Legion Post 149 in Waldoboro.

Of all his accomplishments, Tony considered his greatest role to be a father to his sons, Mackenzie and Nickolas. He spoke with both of them often to check in and share advice. Teaching them and watching them grow into men brought him immense pride.

He was predeceased by his parents; grandparents; grandson, Aiden; and great-niece, Kailyn.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hagar; his son, Mackenzie Tozier and wife, Brianna, of Massachusetts; his son, Nickolas Tozier and wife, Danielle, of Standish; his “four-legged daughter,” Claire; sisters, Lorraine (Marc) Robida, of Portsmouth, N.H., Annette (Buddy) Bubier, of Harmony, Robin (Randy) Black, of Litchfield, and Loralyn (John) Walsh, of Winthrop; his stepfather, Alton (Mary) Gray, of Holden; six nieces, five nephews, five great-nieces, two great-nephews, one great-great-nephew, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tony will be remembered for his deep voice, resounding laugh, tireless work ethic, wise advice, and his willingness to help anyone in need. In his honor, raise a glass of Androscoggin River water – if you know, you know.

A celebration of life and reception will be held at 11 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at 271 Duck Puddle Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555. This will be a casual and outdoor event, so please dress appropriately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Maine Outdoor Learning Center, 93 Thurlow Road, Lincolnville, ME 04849, where a Guide School scholarship has been established in his name.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

