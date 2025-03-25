Anthony “Tony” Dickinson, born Nov. 10, 1961, passed away on Feb. 23, 2025.

Tony was predeceased by his mother, Elaine (Barter) Dickinson. He is survived by his father, Morris Dickinson; his brother, Chris and wife, Louise, of Bath; and his brother, Gary and wife, Stacy, of Boothbay. He also leaves behind his nephews, Aaron and Alex.

A longtime resident of Boothbay and Newcastle, Tony spent his final years as a resident of Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. His spirited personality, kind heart, and sense of humor will be remembered by his family and the many friends he made throughout his life.

As a person with Down syndrome, he was a decorated Special Olympian, competing and traveling across Maine and the United States as both a child and an adult. For over 30 years, Tony lived in Newcastle with support from the dedicated staff of Mobius Inc. As the staff there will tell you, he didn’t move mountains, he did much more, he moved hearts. He worked for many years at Yellowfront Grocery, where he formed an unbreakable bond with his best friend, Brian. At Yellowfront, he also met his dear friend, Becca Emmons, with whom he shared a truly unique and lasting friendship for over 20 years.

Tony was known for his infectious smile and the mischievous twinkle in his baby blue eyes. He had a passion for dancing, listening to music – Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, and Elvis – his heroes, and playing the guitar. He was an avid collector of trading cards, cherishing his vast collection of wrestling, baseball, basketball, football, and hockey cards.

In place of flowers, Tony’s family encourages you to take a drive with someone special, put the windows down, turn up your favorite song, and enjoy a beverage in his memory.

A graveside service announcement will be shared in April.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

