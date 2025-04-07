Anthony “Tony” F. Campagna, age 79, passed away on March 16, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bristol, R.I., on Aug. 25, 1945, to the late Frank J. Campagna and Louise I. Campagna.

He graduated from Colt Memorial High School (Bristol) in 1963 and Merrimack College (North Andover, Mass.) in 1967. His wife Susan was his next-door neighbor from the age of 9 years old, and they were married for 53 years. Growing up in Bristol, Tony could be found quahogging in Bristol Harbor or camping with friends on islands in Narragansett Bay, never far from his skiff. During his teenage years he was a paperboy who always enjoyed his customers and collecting the coins they saved for him.

After college, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years. He was assigned to Germany as an E5 where he traveled on the continent and Great Britain whenever he could take leave. During that time, Tony greatly enjoyed learning the history and culture of Germany. He once won 40 pounds of coffee beans at a local fair when he saw that he had drawn a ticket that said “GEWINNSPIEL.” Not understanding what that meant, he asked a man standing beside him with a losing ticket. Tony recalls giving his prize away to this man who then treated him to a tasty dinner of Wiener schnitzel, and they became friends, despite not speaking each other’s language.

When he returned from the Army, Tony married Susan, who had begun teaching at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf. Tony had purchased a Triumph Spitfire while in the Army and had had it shipped to the U.S. After he started taking Susan for rides around Newport and Little Compton, R.I., they began talking about engagement, and they were married the following summer.

At this time, Tony began studying to be a U.S. licensed custom house broker. With this degree, he became a freight forwarder and contract manager in the business world. In 1977, he and Susan bought the D.C. Lash Hardware Store in Friendship and operated it as the Meduncook Country Store for eight years. As a truly hands-on person, Tony loved this experience, working to meet the needs of his customers when their boats were grounded out at low tide or when he could assist someone with a mechanical problem. He especially enjoyed being a member of the Friendship Fire Department and was tasked with the duty of going next door to the fire house to blow the fire whistle and open the fire department doors when a fire call came into his hardware store on the “red phone.” He was a kind and caring person with an honest desire to assist others in their times of need.

In 1985, groundwater contamination was detected in the town’s drinking water. Tony became an advocate for helping to resolve this problem, working closely with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to build a new water system in the center of town. As a 48-year member of the Friendship Advent Christian Church, he worked with then-Pastor William J. Monroe to hold a 24-hour prayer vigil for all of those involved with solving the problem of the gasoline contamination. A working water system was the result.

One of Tony’s greatest enjoyments was taking his son Peter and his friends camping in the Maine Maritimes. While the boys swam and enjoyed the ocean, he spent his time carving birds and other decorative pieces of wood. Always a crafter in his retirement, he created ships in bottles, knife handles, clock cases, and stained-glass sculptures. As Tony gradually lost his sight to glaucoma, his brother suggested that he consider taking up the craft of pottery-making. Tony always needed to make things with his hands, and so he invested in a potter’s wheel and kiln. During his last seven years, he experimented with clay and created unusual bowls and mugs, which he enjoyed giving to family and friends.

Tony loved his wife Susan and his son Peter, of whom he was deeply proud. He also greatly enjoyed times with his extended family. Tony loved dogs, Celtic music, all things leather, and the enjoyment of listening to thriller/suspense novels in books on tape when his eyesight failed.

Tony was predeceased by his father, Frank J. Campagna; mother, Louise I. Campagna; sisters, Mary Louise Campagna and Anne C. Krause; father-in-law, Thomas D. Adams; mother-in-law, Marie Louise Adams; and sisters-in-law, Mary Louise Cubbage and Deborah A. McKean.

He is survived by his wife, Susan A. Campagna; son, Peter A. Campagna; brother, Frank J. Campagna Jr.; brothers-in-law, Mayne L. Cubbage and Philip F. McKean; and many nieces and nephews; as well as his loving dog, Yoda.

An informal family celebration of Tony’s life will be held sometime in the summer with Pastor Alan Chamberlin presiding, when extended family members can be present from Great Britain, Ohio, California, Rhode Island, and North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony’s memory to the Friendship Advent Christian Church, 19 Cushing Road, Friendship, ME 04547.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Campagna family, please visit Tony’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

