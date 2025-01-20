Anthony “Tony” Garey Alvarez Correa, 83, of South Bristol, died at his home on the Damariscotta River after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on Jan. 10, 2025 with his loving partner, Patrice, and his son, Andy, close at hand.

He was born on July 1, 1941 and was the son of Marion and Edgardo Alvarez Correa. He grew up in Middletown, Ohio and on Bass River Cape Cod where he was introduced to the water and boats. He was let loose upon this river at a young age, watched over and mentored by a large extended family and many friends along its shores. It was the beginning of a long and wonderful relationship with boats and fellow sailors. While he attended many schools and learned a lot, his real education was more trickle-down than scholastic.

He worked at the Crow’s Nest in NYC, then at Shreve, Crump and Low Jewelers in Boston where he formed the idea to start his own nautical jewelry company. He set out on his path, moving to Maine and founding A.G.A. Correa and Son in 1969. The early years were very difficult, however, he persevered and built the business with a passion for the water and nautical jewelry designs handcrafted in gold. The business later thrived and he sold his ideas all over the world, touching countless customers along the way. The business continues to thrive in his name on the banks of the Sheepscot River.

He owned a number of sailboats, starting with a Beetle Cat, Undecided, and in his words “I lived for that boat.” Then a series of boats named NOETA (No Estimated Time of Arrival). The last of these was a K. Aage Nielson Yawl, which he cruised extensively along the Maine coast and successfully campaigned in many Maine regattas. He also had a love affair with his 1956 Austin Healey, which he drove and toured all over the United States. He loved spending time with family and a wide circle of friends both near and far – he shared a world of memories with them. His family will remember him as a salty man, who could hold his own at the tiller with any sailor. He had an infectious sense of humor and was a master in storytelling. He loved to read about business in the Wall Street Journal in front of a good fire. He had a keen sense for business and more importantly his connection with customers. He was an outstanding father and grandfather. He will also be remembered for a large pour of Belvedere and his eagerness for the memories that would unfold.

He is survived by his queen, Patrice, and her family, The Cuthberts and The Andreonis. His brother, Uncle John Correa, his wife Marcie, and their daughter, Laney. His daughter, Heather; and his two sons, John and Andy Correa. Most critically he loved his grandchildren, Maddy and Tily Milburn, and Anthony (T2) and Sadie Correa. He had numerous lifelong friends that enriched his life in so many ways. He specifically requested no funeral, and instead a celebration of life on the water when it warms up with a bunch of boats, strong beverages, music, a cannon salute, and possibly high tide.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the loving caregivers with Hospice, and Jason Hunter who rode out the last days with Dad. Finally, the family is grateful that he’s in a place where wooden boats require no maintenance, engines don’t leak oil, and ears don’t ring. 143 4:44

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

