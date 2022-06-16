Anthony “Tony” James Davis, of Bristol and Damariscotta, passed away on June 15, 2022 at Cove’s Edge Nursing and Long-Term Care Facility with his children and their mother by his side.

Tony was born in Ellsworth to Barbara Ann Fernald Davis and James R. Davis on May 29, 1967.

Tony is predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents, and his father. Tony is survived by his mother, Barbara; daughter, Emily Davis, of Waldoboro; his son, James Davis, of Waldoboro; and his sister Jill Perry and her husband, Chris, their children Morgan and Quincy, all of Damariscotta. Tony is also survived by many other extended family relatives.

Tony lived in Damariscotta and Newcastle for most of his life. Tony was employed by Bath Iron Works and worked part-time at Western Auto. Tony also spent as much time as he could on Little Cranberry Island (Islesford). This was the place that Tony held very dear to his heart.

Tony is a graduate of Lincoln Academy and Washington County Community College. Tony loved to tinker on small engines and could fix just about anything he had to fix. Tony love to spend time on Little Cranberry Island with his family. Tony would always tell his kids that if you have one good friend in life you are so fortunate. Tony was very fortunate he had a best friend from grade school on. Shane Creamer will also miss his best bud.

Tony was loved by many and will be missed by many.

As per the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral. The burial will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine@gmail.com.

