Anthony “Tony” Michael Chaisty, 58, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 13, 2022 at Maine Medical Center. Tony was born on Jan. 20, 1964, in Taunton, Mass. to Kenneth and Judith Chaisty.

After Tony completed high school in Massachusetts he joined the Army. Following the Army he moved to Sanford. Tony met Judy Morin in 1984 and they they became good friends until the late 1980s when they started dating. In 1990 they moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In 1991 Tony and Judy moved to Waldoboro where he settled and raised their two daughters, Amber and Ashley. After Tony’s former spouse Judy, Tony met Christy Lilly, spending many years together and having their daughter, April Chaisty.

Tony worked as a lobsterman on a fishing boat, he enjoyed being out at sea, and he liked watching the sunset come up in the early mornings. Tony had many job skills. He was also a clam digger; he worked on a sea urchin boat, and he worked as a elver fisherman. Tony worked as a carpenter, roofer, and was a foreman at Ferraiolo Construction in Rockland.

Tony enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved being outdoors. He loved sports and talking about the weather. He was a great father and he adored his grandchildren. He was a funny, loving, caring, big-hearted person. Everyone loved him, even those he just met. He loved to tell stories and to make others laugh.

Tony was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Chaisty; his grandparents, John and Inez Chaisty; and his partner, Melinda Allen. He is survived by his mother, Judith Chaisty; his best friend of 38 years and the mother of two daughters, Judy (Morin) Winchenbach; daughters, Ashley Chaisty and fiance, Tim Marsters, Amber Chaisty and partner, Chris Kliewer, and April Chaisty and partner, Casey Balke; son, David Chaisty; brothers, Mark Chaisty and wife, Lori Chaisty, Glen Chaisty, and Kenneth Chaisty; sister, Susan Deojay and husband, Steve Deojay; grandchildren, Michael Chaisty, Logan Garner, Nathan Chaisty Poland, Autumn Chaisty, Arianna Marsters, and Marina; as well as many cousins, nieces/nephews, and friends.

A celebration of life to honor Tony will be announced soon with the date and location.

