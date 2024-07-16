Anthony Wayne Brann, 77, passed away July 13, 2024 at his home in Whitefield. He was born on June 14, 1947, a son of Harriet (Ripley) and Maurice J. Brann Sr.

Anthony, known to all as “Wayne,” grew up in Whitefield and graduated from Erskine Academy in the class of 1965. Following school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and proudly served his country. On Sept. 6, 1969, Wayne married Carol E. Williams and the two settled in Whitefield raising two daughters, Shelley and Valerie.

Wayne was a hard worker and dedicated employee at Bath Iron Works for over 37 years, where he perfected his craft of welding. Wayne’s skill set served him well as his Yankee ingenuity allowed him to fix most any household or mechanical issues. Wayne also had a special ability to assemble and bring to life any ideas presented to him by family.

Wayne enjoyed tending his vegetable gardens, watching NASCAR, and caring for his animals. Above all, Wayne will be remembered as a devoted family man.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Maurice J. Brann Jr., Allen Brann Sr., and Stephen Brann.

He is lovingly survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Brann; his daughters, Shelley Nadeau and her husband, Dr. Andre Nadeau, and Valerie Brann; a cherished granddaughter, Ava Nadeau; his sister, Deborah Kenoyer and her husband, Scott; sisters-in-law, Rita and Elaine Brann; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held for family. All are welcome to a celebration of life on Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the home of Wayne and Carol on the Howe Road.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared by visiting plummerfh.com.

