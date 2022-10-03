Our loving mother passed peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Arbor Jane was predeceased by her husband, Francis Huegel; mother, Delia Grace; her siblings, Muriel Anne, Marianne, Peter, Frank, Frederick, Forest Jr., and Kenneth. Arbor Jane is survived by her loving children: son, Larry Mason Jr., wife Cindy, and their daughter, Samantha; daughter, Karen Skidgell, fiance, John, and her children, Katie and Jamie; daughter, Tammy Usher, husband, Leroy, and their children, Jacob, Samantha and fiancé Chris, and Summer and boyfriend, Luke; and great-grandchildren, Kiley, Dustin, Evelyn, and Axl. She is survived by siblings, Teddy, Dannie, Neil, Larry, Hunter, Bunny, and Ceceil.

Mom had many passions over the years including a tropical fish shop, ceramic shop and most recently an embroidery business. She shared her love of creativity, her humor, and her passion in every piece she created. She passed on her passions and creativity to her children in many ways including her beautiful singing voice, which was passed on to her daughter Karen and granddaughter Summer. Mom cared for every person she met and showed compassion and empathy and taught us to do the same. She loved us fiercely and never let us forget how much, and she taught us to love unconditionally and to forgive often. She will live on in our hearts and memories forever, with all of the values she taught us.

A service to honor her will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner followed by a celebration of her life at her daughter’s home in Pittston.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, staplesfuneralhome.com.

