Arlen Walter Brown born on Aug. 14, 1957 in East Millinockett, passed into eternal life on Oct. 30, 2024, at 68 years of age.

He was the son of the late Rex I. Brown and Leona Thornton Brown. He is also predeceased by a brother, Darryl Brown, and a niece, Kendie Davis, of Maine.

Arlen was a gentle, kind, generous, and loving person who loved to engage in a conversation and would be deeply interested in what anyone had to say and will be terribly missed.

He is survived by his husband, Jose A. Biasella; sister, Cheryl E. Brown; brother, Scott and his wife, B.J. Brown; and brother, Barry Brown. Arlen is also survived by his niece, Lauren and her husband, Daniel Smith; nephew, Christopher and his wife, Sarah Brown; niece, Gianna Boulet; and several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation for Arlen was held on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at The Fortin & Pinette Group in Auburn, followed by an in house memorial service and catered reception. Committal prayers followed at Springfield Village Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin & Pinette Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210.

