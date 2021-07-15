Arlene Barbara Eugley, 87, of Waldoboro, passed away on July 7, 2021 in Friendship, surrounded by her loving family.

Arlene was born July 31, 1933 to Leland E. Boggs and Margaret (Haskell) Boggs, of Warren. From her first cry to her last breath, she was a loving friend, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She would help anyone who needed it. Her specialty was baking pies.

After retiring from the button factory, she worked 20 more years at Moody’s Diner as a pastry chef. She loved baking, cooking, Beano, Christmas, the Red Sox, hot dogs, and ice cream.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Milton R. Eugley, of Waldoboro. Arlene is survived by her daughters, Sharon A. Simmons and husband Gilbert, of Friendship, and Cathy M. Mullins and husband James, of Illinois; sisters, Violet Martin, and Janet Bent and husband John, of Florida; brother, Leland E Boggs II and wife Valerie, of Warren; grandchildren, Jason Simmons and wife Brooke, of Friendship, Ellen Simmons and husband Jeremy Pratt, of Camden, Robert Arnold and wife Dona, Kristin Jenkins and husband Nathaniel, and James Christian, of Illinois; 12 grandchildren, Wyatt and Walker Simmons, of Friendship, Oliver, Auggie, and Sam, of Camden, Sydney, Mikayla, Chase, Emma, Dylan, Anna, and Addyson, of Illinois.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

