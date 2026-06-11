Arlene Eleanor Shea, 78, of Pittston passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, with Diane by her side at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

She was the loving daughter of Ralph Raymond Shea and Irene Eleanor Choate, born on Oct. 26, 1947 on the Nash Road in Pittston at a Midwife House run by two sisters, Maude Boyde and Ettie Dockendoff.

Arlene grew up in Pittston on the Hunts Meadow Road, living in the same house since she was 10 days old.

She went to a one-room schoolhouse in Pittston, then to HC Hamlin until junior high and which she went to the old high school. She was the fourth class to graduate at the new high school, graduating in 1966.

After high school she went to work for Cottles, which is now Hannaford, where she was working her way up to front end manager, however, in 1972 her uncle Don had a heart attack, and she was needed at home, so she gave up Hannaford to help her mother, who had asthma, to take care of Don and her father. After her mother passed in 1981, she still took care of her father and Don until they passed.

Arlene, Diane, and Junior were always together. Arlene was a fabulous cook, and she had beautiful gardens in which she would can vegetables and tend to her flowers.

Living on a farm she and brother were always busy, in the hayfield you could see Junior on the tractor in the field with the umbrella over his head going around mowing and Arlene would rake the hay or what was needed.

In town Arlene ran for selectperson of Pittston, and we were so proud she won. She loved the job. She got a call one night during a selectboard meeting that her brother Ralph Jr. was in an auto accident 1/10 of a mile from his home.

She moved out of her home to help Diane take care of Ralph Jr. until he passed in 2006. After his passing Arlene and Diane were always together going to Boston; Diane wanted her to see where she grew up. They had such a good time, taking the Downeaster then a taxi to hotel, she loved it. Arlene never spent a night alone in her life, Diane always made sure she was with her. She always lived life with guidance and love.

She was also very active in the cemetery associations in Whitefield for 35 years and in Pittston, especially the Old East Pittston Cemetery.

In later life, her health failed and nothing could be done. At the time of her passing she wasn’t alone; she’s now in her mother’s arms, right where she wanted to be.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph Raymond Shea Sr. and Irene (Choate) Shea; brother, Ralph Raymond Shea Jr.; and Uncle Donald Harrison Shea.

Arlene is survived by her sister-in-law, Diane Shea; cousins, Susan Shea Colfer, Bonny Shea Frazee, Trevor Cox, Toby Cox, Rhonda Surette; also, Shawn Werber Balmert and his father, James, who were very close to Arlene, and Shawn was like a grandson to her, he made her happy.

Arlene is the last survivor of Ralph and Irene Shea.

Visiting hours will be held at Staples Funeral Home, at 53 Brunswick Ave. in Gardiner, on Monday, June 15, 2026 from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the same location on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 11 a.m., and the burial will follow at the Whitefield Cemetery.

In celebration of Arlene’s life and legacy, we invite you to share your memories and upload photos to the memorial page at staplesfuneralhome.com. Your stories and photos will serve as a testament to the life of this remarkable woman, who touched so many with her kindness and unwavering commitment to her community.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

