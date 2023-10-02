On Sept. 29, Arlene Jones, 70, mother, sister, “Granny,” and “Gigi,” went to be with the lord. Arlene was born in Jefferson on Sept. 10, 1953 to Lewis and Patricia Jones. She grew up in Jefferson on a small farm called Half Acre Farm. She enjoyed having a large family and caring and raising many farm animals.

Throughout her life, Arlene worked at Sylvania, was a certified nursing assistant, clam digger and shucker, had a clam buying business, and lobstered all while raising her children.

Arlene had a zest for life. She was always happy, smiling and laughing. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as many friends and family going on adventures.

She loved spending time with her grandfather, “Bampi” (Clifton Jones), taking him boating to near island, playing cards with him, and treating him to lobster and clams.

She loved the game of Yahtzee, playing all six rows at one time. Not only would she play her card but yours also, being a wizard at the game.

Arlene is predeceased by her son, Robbie Flint; and her beloved granddaughter, Samantha Flint-Maynard; her parents; brothers, Lewis, Richard, Donald, Gary, and Darrell; and sisters, Paulette, Marilyn, and Gail.

Arlene is survived by daughters, Stephanie Flint and Ann-Marie LeClair; her sisters, Terry and husband, Rick Wilshire, and Cheryl Reynolds; her grandsons, Dylan Flint and companion, Tawsha Hisler, Bo Lawrence, Robbie Flint, Courtney Flint, Megan, Brittney, and Kyle and Shale Maynard; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation and a celebration of life will be held at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, on Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. The celebration/remembrance will begin at 6 p.m.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit Arlene’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

